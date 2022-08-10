 Here’s A Way To Cheaply Protect Against A Market Downturn

Hedging against downside protection can be expensive. Using options can alleviate some of the cost by utilizing a spread trade, such as a butterfly. A trader recently placed a large put butterfly on for August in SPDR S&P ETF (SPY) options. The trade only cost 20 cents in premium but could pay out significantly more if the market drops near 52-week lows over the next few weeks.

Is this simple 4 letter code the secret to 100% gains in 72 hours? [ad] 310F: These four characters could hold the secret to the most powerful trade you’ve never heard of. It’s released every Tuesday and could DOUBLE your money by Friday. One trader has been quietly using it to generate spectacular, consistent results, making money 99.1% of the time. This shocking video exposes how you too can use this trade to double your money week after week. Click here to watch now..