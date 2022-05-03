Generating Cash Flow From the Energy Sector

The energy sector has been far and away the best performing sector over the last year with both oil and gas prices having been on the rise. A popular way to trade the energy sector as a whole is through the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE). XLE has been a solid gainer for 2022, making it a good candidate for a covered call strategy. A 5,000-lot covered call traded last week which expires in June and pays nearly 2% in return on cash at risk. The trade also allows for around 10% upside in the stock price.

Finding extra money lying around your home is a glorious feeling. The following tips I've gathered over the years. Some I've used personaly, others are ones shared by friends. Let's do this. Click here