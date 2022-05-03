Generating Cash Flow From the Energy Sector

by Jay Soloff

The energy sector has been far and away the best performing sector over the last year with both oil and gas prices having been on the rise.  A popular way to trade the energy sector as a whole is through the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE).  XLE has been a solid gainer for 2022, making it a good candidate for a covered call strategy.  A 5,000-lot covered call traded last week which expires in June and pays nearly 2% in return on cash at risk.  The trade also allows for around 10% upside in the stock price.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.