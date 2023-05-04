Did Investors Overreact to CROX earnings?

by Jay Soloff
Crocs (CROX) posted earnings last week and the stock dropped about 15% after the fact. The company posted better than expected revenues for Q1 but Q2 guidance was disappointing. However, an options trader may be thinking that the selloff was overdone. This trader appears to have purchased a very bullish ratio call spread in CROX options that expire in mid-May, possibly betting on a rebound in the share price. 

