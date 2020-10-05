Trade of the Week: Datadog

Tech remains the most interesting sector when it comes to unusual options activity. Just recently, options traders were very active in Datadog (DDOG) options. DDOG is a software analytics company that just announced a big deal with Microsoft.

The stock jumped higher on the news, over 17% on the week of the announcement. So far, there has been plenty of bullish options activity to support the move, with both short-term call buying and medium-term put selling hitting the tape.