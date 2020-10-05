Trade of the Week: Datadog

Tech remains the most interesting sector when it comes to unusual options activity. Just recently, options traders were very active in Datadog (DDOG) options. DDOG is a software analytics company that just announced a big deal with Microsoft.
The stock jumped higher on the news, over 17% on the week of the announcement. So far, there has been plenty of bullish options activity to support the move, with both short-term call buying and medium-term put selling hitting the tape.
Have You Downloaded Your Copy of the "Beginner's Options Guide"?
If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.
This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.
In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...