Christmas Wishes: A Special Holiday Message

When I did my ex-pat tour in Uruguay, many of the foreigners living in Montevideo were British. I found it interesting that the British gave a “happy Christmas” wish instead of the “merry Christmas” I grew up with. Now, a decade after returning to the States, I still have “happy Christmas” in my head.

So, happy Christmas!

With Christmas here, we have a week left in the year, and my thoughts turn to reviewing the past year and making plans for the next. Today, I want to cover a few things I am thankful for.

I appreciate the loyalty and feedback from my newsletter subscribers. Since the pandemic, we have turned to much more direct communication with them, primarily through Zoom webinars.

My subscribers keep me on my toes about my recommended portfolios. They also share how my services have improved their financial lives. I receive notes every week from subscribers thanking me for helping them navigate the worlds of investments and retirement savings.

Ten years in, I am grateful that my high-yield strategy in my Dividend Hunter service has performed so well. I don’t try to beat the market. The goal of the Dividend Hunter is to let investors build a stable and growing income stream. And I don’t start with piddling yields. The Stable Dividends category, which is the core of the Dividend Hunter portfolio, has a current average yield of 8.7%.

I preach that if subscribers reinvest at least a portion of their dividend income, that income stream will grow every quarter. It works no matter what the stock market does. In fact, dividend income will grow faster through a market downturn and recovery. The system works.

If you are already a Dividend Hunter subscriber, thank you for being a part of the community. If you are not a subscriber, please check us out.