Buy This Silver ETF Paying 21% As Gold Continues To Climb

Gold has marched new record highs this year. You are a happy camper if you own gold or gold mining stocks. Silver has not yet joined in with gold for these record-setting gains; however, it seems very possible that investors will start looking for silver to mirror the gains in gold.

The popularity and price gains of gold have been attributed to foreign central banks buying gold for their Treasuries. Those central banks do not buy and hold silver. Future gains in silver will need to come from increased interest by individuals.

Here is the one-year price chart, courtesy of OneGold. The precious metal has gained 59% over the last 12 months.

Here is the silver chart:

Silver is up 33% over the 12 months, but the high of $35 per ounce was achieved in October. Silver has not been a player in 2025, while gold is up 31% this year.

I am happy with my current gold-related investments, but am open to adding to ideas that would benefit from a rally in silver.

My newsletters and investment strategies always focus on generating cash flow from dividends. I recommend the ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) for silver exposure. This ETN tracks the notional returns of selling 6% out-of-the-money call options on the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

SLVO lets you earn great dividends while waiting (and hoping) for silver to start that next leg higher. According to UBS’s most recent distribution announcement, SLVO has an indicative yield of 21.59%.