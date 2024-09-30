Beat Election Volatility with This Safe 6.6% Dividend Investment

Are you like me and feel the U.S. election season goes on far too long? It seems like as soon as one election ends, the political class starts agitating for the next one. During an election year, it gets absolutely out of control. I blame a lot of it on the news media, where politics has become the only subject the networks want to cover. News drives politics, and politics drives news.

So, let’s talk about the upcoming election. Five weeks to go from the publication date of this article. Five long, paralyzing weeks.





Don’t let yourself be paralyzed by your investment plans, strategies, and decisions. Contrary to what the news networks believe, the business of America is business, and companies understand they must continue to operate no matter which party is in power.

A company that pays stable and growing dividends will be adept at navigating the political and economic environment. My Dividend Hunter service recommends a portfolio of high-yield dividend-paying stocks and ETFs.

I have divided the portfolio into three categories: Stable Dividend Investments, Variable Dividend Investments, and Fixed Income Investments. The largest category is Stable Dividend Investments, with 17 investments—over half of them are dividend growers. Their current average yield is 8.4%. The group’s year-to-date total return is 14.3%.

My newsletter subscribers appreciate the stability of the dividend streams along with the very attractive yield. I launched the Dividend Hunter 10 years ago, so we have been through several election cycles.

No investment article is finished until you get a solid recommendation, so here it goes: Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) is a very solid dividend growth stock. The shares currently yield 6.6% and you can expect a 12% dividend increase in January, a promising sign for the future of your investments.