Are Natural Gas Prices Set To Rebound? 

Natural gas prices have been in a significant down trend since the middle of last year. A popular method of trading natural gas, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) has gone from a high of over $30 to 52-week lows of around $6.50. However, a large options spread could suggest gas prices are set to rebound in the second half of this year. A trader bought a call spread 15,000 times that will profit if UNG is substantially higher by October expiration.

The news is full of AI that can write short stories, engage in conversation, even generate pictures. But none of it is really helping investors like you.

That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly on the #1 finance AI tool to ensure you can find better investments, faster, with less work. Just ask this AI about the kinds of stocks you want, and it’ll do the research for you in seconds.

While other AI tools cost up to $500+/month, today you can access what we’ve developed for FREE for 30 days by clicking here.