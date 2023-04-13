Are Natural Gas Prices Set To Rebound? 

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

Natural gas prices have been in a significant down trend since the middle of last year. A popular method of trading natural gas, the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) has gone from a high of over $30 to 52-week lows of around $6.50. However, a large options spread could suggest gas prices are set to rebound in the second half of this year. A trader bought a call spread 15,000 times that will profit if UNG is substantially higher by October expiration. 

We’re Putting a Financial Advisor in Your Pocket

The news is full of AI that can write short stories, engage in conversation, even generate pictures. But none of it is really helping investors like you.

That’s why we’ve been working tirelessly on the #1 finance AI tool to ensure you can find better investments, faster, with less work. Just ask this AI about the kinds of stocks you want, and it’ll do the research for you in seconds.

While other AI tools cost up to $500+/month, today you can access what we’ve developed for FREE for 30 days by clicking here.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for Options for Income, Profit Wheel 360, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research