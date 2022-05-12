Apple stock to $100?

Dividend Investing
by Serge Berger

There’s an interesting trend I’ve found on Apple’s stock that’s gone back 20 years. 

Everytime Apple weighs down this line on the chart… eventually, it breaks down and finds its support on a second line. 

Based on this multi-decade trend… 

Apple could potentially drop to $100 in the coming weeks. That would be a 33% crash on its price. 

I don’t know if it’s going to happen. I’m just looking at the trend. 

Take a look. 

I shot a 2-minute video to break down what I’ve found. 

This could be extremely important for the overall health of the stock market. 

