A Little-Known Trade That Combats Inflation

Many think the only trades to combat inflation are in the commodity and metal space.

But actually…there’s another industry you can look at.

It’s not one you would think you could trade in as there are no specific “stocks” and “companies” to trade. It’s much different.

Well, an opportunity has come up in this industry that’s worth a look.

As inflation picks up in energy, consumer goods, utilities and beyond… I expect this trade to work very well in the near term.

Over the long-term, it’s unknown as it depends on how the Federal Reserve and government choose to combat inflation…

But in the short-term…

There’s a 38 year chart that’s blaring “this trade is bullish” right now even in a choppy market.

Click above to see this trade in my weekly 4 minute FREE video.