A 10% Dividend Growth Story Few Investors Are Watching

Dividend Growth, Dividend Investing, Energy Investing, Income Investing, Oil
by Tim Plaehn
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research

Pure-play energy refiners receive little investor attention. When people think about energy stocks, they usually think of large, global, full-spectrum players like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX); however, income-focused investors are aware of midstream companies with attractive yields and growing dividends.

Refining companies, which turn crude oil into fuels, are referred to as downstream energy companies. Pure-play refiners operate in a highly interesting energy subsector. For a refiner, both its inputs (crude oil) and its products (fuels like gasoline and jet fuel) have prices set in the commodity markets. As a result, refiners need to be highly efficient to remain profitable when commodity prices are unfavorable.

Best dividend stocks: A businessman drawing a circle around a dividend graphic

There are just three large refining companies:

  • Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), with a $53 billion market cap
  • Phillips 66 (PSX), with a market cap of $57 billion
  • Valero Energy Corp (VLO), with a $55 billion market value

Marathon Petroleum released fourth-quarter and full-year results, with some outstanding numbers. For reference, MPC currently trades for $190 per share.

For 2025, MPC reported net income of $4.0 billion, or $13.22 per share. This was up nicely from $10.08 per share for 2024. Cash from operations totaled $8.3 billion.

Marathon Petroleum’s management is focused on returning cash to investors. For 2025, $4.5 billion was paid out in dividends and share buybacks. From 2020 through 2025, the number of shares outstanding decreased by over 50%. Fewer shares automatically produce growing earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum has consistently grown its common stock dividend by 10% annually. The company owns more than 60% of MPLX LP (MPLX), an energy midstream company. The growing distributions from MPLX to MPC are expected to fund MPC’s 2026 dividend and standalone capital.

For investors, MPC is a solid dividend growth stock. When profits are high, shares are repurchased, EPS continues to grow, and dividends are increased.

Generate up to $5,000/month with 10X less money?

Most people think they need $1.5 million to generate $5,000 per month in retirement. But I just discovered a new way to do it with 10X less money - now anyone can hit their retirement goals with thousands, not millions. Click here to start collecting this income (next payout coming soon).

 

Author: Tim PlaehnTim Plaehn is the lead income and dividend investing at Investors Alley, a subsidiary of Magnifi Communities. He is the editor of The Dividend Hunter, Dividend Hunter Insiders, The Velocity Report, ETF Income Maximizer, and co-editor with Jay Soloff for Weekly Income Accelerator, ETF Income Edge, and ETF Income Trader. Tim was formerly in the US Air Force serving as an F-16 fighter pilot and instructor. Several times a year he offers live training courses on income investing, trading, and portfolio management. Specializing in finding safe, high yielding dividends, he has a wide following through his services and articles and is well respected throughout the investment community.
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research