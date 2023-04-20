Why small cap stocks is hinting where the market’s about to go

Most stocks are correlated to the indexes in some way.

However, small cap stocks have been beaten down tremendously in the past couple years.

Even with stocks rallying from October 2022 lows… small cap stocks aren’t finding relief.

Today, I pulled up a chart showing the correlation between small cap stocks and the S&P 500.

What I saw was extremely interesting.

It basically gives us a clue (based on decades of data) what the market could do next seeing as small caps are so beat up.

I’ll show you what I think will happen in this free 3 minute video.

Every Thursday, I share tips like this on video for free.

Markets are still uncertain especially with a looming rate hike in May.

Click here to see where the market could be heading next,