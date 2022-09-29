When THIS stock crashes…that could be the bottom

Bear Market, Growth Stocks
by Serge Berger

Retail investors are resilient. 

While institutions have de-risked their portfolios…

Retail investors have kept record amounts of money in equities despite the markets wavering. 

There’s one stock I’m watching… it’s held up fairly well during this beatdown. 

While other stocks in the sector have dropped 90%… it’s only down 20% or so. 

But, I believe, this stock will crack soon. 

And when that crash happens… capitulation will set in and we will be near the end of the bear market. 

