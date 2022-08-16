What’s The Reasoning Behind This Massive Energy Trade?

Unusual options activity placed Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) into the spotlight last week. It turns out a massive options trade of 150,000 contracts traded in a spread, with about $16 million of capital required. This one trade accounted for nearly half the options traded on the day. It appears the position may be a very large hedge against a downturn in energy prices through December.

