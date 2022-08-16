What’s The Reasoning Behind This Massive Energy Trade?

Dividend Investing, Energy Investing
by Jay Soloff

Unusual options activity placed Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) into the spotlight last week. It turns out a massive options trade of 150,000 contracts traded in a spread, with about $16 million of capital required. This one trade accounted for nearly half the options traded on the day. It appears the position may be a very large hedge against a downturn in energy prices through December. 

