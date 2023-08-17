What the Price of Copper is Indicating About the Stock Market

There are a host of leading indicators out there investors can use to gauge the market, and one I like to watch in particular is the price of copper.
So what I’ve done is compare two assets on a chart – the price of copper and the New York Stock Exchange.
What the naked eye can see pretty quickly is there’s a good positive correlation right now.
However, we tend to see significant discrepancies in the market when this starts to happen…
In today’s 2-minute video, I show you exactly what I’m seeing with copper, signs to be on the look for and what it means for the rest of the market.
I release these weekly tips every Thursday for free, so stay tuned and stay subscribed here.
Introducing a New 48-Hour Income Strategy
There’s a new way for you to collect an average of $300 in extra income in just 48 hours using a NEW proprietary trading system. Weekly payments like $360, $390, and even $405 are possible in both bull and bear markets. The only requirement is to just sit down at your computer for 10 minutes a week. Click here now to discover how to unlock this 48-hour income strategy.