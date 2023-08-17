What the Price of Copper is Indicating About the Stock Market

Copper
by Serge Berger

There are a host of leading indicators out there investors can use to gauge the market, and one I like to watch in particular is the price of copper.

So what I’ve done is compare two assets on a chart – the price of copper and the New York Stock Exchange.

What the naked eye can see pretty quickly is there’s a good positive correlation right now.

However, we tend to see significant discrepancies in the market when this starts to happen…

In today’s 2-minute video, I show you exactly what I’m seeing with copper, signs to be on the look for and what it means for the rest of the market.

