Weekly Market Update: Forget Making Money In Stocks Right Now

It’s easy to get sucked into the next “trading indicator” or “market moving software.”

During a raging bull market… all these things are fun toys.

But, we’re not in a raging bull market anymore.

The days of the Federal Reserve raining free money onto America seems to be ending for now.

Meaning, you can’t approach the market in the exact same way as you did 1, 2, 5 years ago.

“This time is different” is a tragic phrase uttered by many who chase the hottest tech stock or cryptocurrency.

They say you should never say “this time is different.”

But, in some ways, “this time is different.” Meaning, the markets aren’t as they’ve been for the past 12 years.

You must adapt.

I don’t have a trade for you this week…

However, I do want to talk for 2 minutes about this point. As it could save you a lot of money now… and make you a lot later.