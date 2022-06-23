Weekly Market Update: 3 Rules For Trading During A Bear Market

Novice traders treat bull and bear markets the same.

“I just trade like a bull market in reverse!”

It’s 100% not that simple.

Bull markets tend to move steadily up… bear markets are incredibly volatile.

You’ll see stocks drop 50%… pop 30% in 2 weeks… only to drop again.

That’s not to say you can’t make money during this crazy market.

You simply need some rules of thumb to keep in mind else you could lose a lot of money being on the wrong side of a trade.

I have 3 rules to follow when trading a bear market.

I share them for free here this week.