Using Market Volatility To Improve A Uranium Trade

While the market has been selling off recently, market volatility can provide a benefit for certain types of trades. The additional premium in options during volatile periods can make covered calls more attractive. For example, Cameco (CCJ) is a uranium producer that has sold off with the market. A strategist used this opportunity to sell 12,500 June out-of-the-money calls for a nice premium. The calls were sold at a strike that is significantly higher than the stock price, so CCJ can still gain quite a bit of ground without sacrificing upside potential.