Using Market Volatility To Improve A Uranium Trade

Dividend Investing
by Jay Soloff

While the market has been selling off recently, market volatility can provide a benefit for certain types of trades. The additional premium in options during volatile periods can make covered calls more attractive.  For example, Cameco (CCJ) is a uranium producer that has sold off with the market.  A strategist used this opportunity to sell 12,500 June out-of-the-money calls for a nice premium.  The calls were sold at a strike that is significantly higher than the stock price, so CCJ can still gain quite a bit of ground without sacrificing upside potential.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.