Trade of the Week: TDOC

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on telehealthcare company, Teladoc Health (TDOC).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

TDOC put premiums were elevated at the time of the trade due to upcoming earnings. The share price dropped a bit after earnings, but didn’t come all that close to our short strike…

As such, we were able to let our puts expire without any stress. Those who sold the puts made 1.5%-2% on the trade in just about two days.