Trade of the Week: SQ

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Block (SQ). The stock price had been in a downtrend, however, it has rebounded recently, since the last earnings announcement.

In the meantime, volatility remains elevated enough to make covered calls potentially attractive.

We are looking at SQ because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, SQY, that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.

