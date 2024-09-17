Trade of the Week: SQ

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Block (SQ). The stock price had been in a downtrend, however, it has rebounded recently, since the last earnings announcement.
In the meantime, volatility remains elevated enough to make covered calls potentially attractive.
We are looking at SQ because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, SQY, that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.
100% Guaranteed MONTHLY INCOME Without Trading
There’s a brand NEW investment paying a 26.2% dividend yield…
And it’s NOT a single stock — and you do NOT have to trade options.
You can get in now and collect the next MASSIVE dividend soon…