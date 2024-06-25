Trade of the Week: RILY

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on financial services company, B Riley Financial (RILY).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

RILY has sold off in recent weeks due to a short attack…

As such, put premiums in RILY options have become (and remained) elevated.

While this trade moved against, we decided to take assignment of the shares in order to turn the trade into a covered call, as call premiums are attractively priced for this strategy.