Trade of the Week: SMCI

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Super Micro Computer (SMCI).

The stock price plummeted last week after the company’s auditor unexpectedly quit.

In conjunction, volatility has shot up to its highest level in a year.

Once things settle down a bit, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered call.

We are looking at SMCI because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, SMCY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.

