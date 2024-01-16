Trade of the Week: RIOT

Last week in my 48-Hour Income service, we decided to pass on a trade in bitcoin mining company, Riot Platforms (RIOT).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
RIOT met most of the criteria for one of our usual trades, but the uncertainty around the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs has made bitcoin-related companies very risky.
We decided to pass on making this trade (and other similar trades) until we could see the impact of the new ETFs.
