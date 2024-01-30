Trade of the Week: RILY

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on financial services company, B Riley Financial (RILY).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
RILY put premiums have remained elevated in recent weeks as the stock has been under a short seller attack.
The stock dropped below our strike on Friday, so we were forced to close early for a 1% loss. While we didn’t make money, we know not all trades are going to be winners.
If we can keep losses small, like this one, then we will maintain a very strong track record over time.
Introducing a New 48-Hour Income Strategy
