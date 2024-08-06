Trade of the Week: RILY

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on investment bank, B. Riley Financial (RILY).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

We realized RILY put premiums were elevated due to the ongoing short attack on the stock. As such, we felt comfortable selling the 15 puts with the stock around $16.

RILY rallied over the next couple days and we were able to collect over 2% in premiums in just a couple of days.

