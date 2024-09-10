Trade of the Week: NVDA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on NVIDIA (NVDA). The stock price has tumbled since earnings a week ago.
However, volatility remains elevated, and is potentially high enough to make covered calls attractive.
We are looking at NVDA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, NVDY, that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.
How To Collect $11,162/year From ONE Investment
If you want to enjoy a new income stream instantly…
You simply have to buy and hold THIS—it’s NOT a single stock or bond, and you don’t have to do any options trading—it’s a brand new way to enjoy yields as high as 26.2%...
If you have $25,000, you’re set. That can turn into $11,162 per year by holding.