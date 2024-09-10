Trade of the Week: NVDA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on NVIDIA (NVDA). The stock price has tumbled since earnings a week ago.

However, volatility remains elevated, and is potentially high enough to make covered calls attractive.

We are looking at NVDA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, NVDY, that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.

