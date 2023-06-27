Trade of the Week: NKLA

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Sometimes large block options trades can leave you scratching your head. For example, why would Nikola (NKLA), a publicity- challenged electric truck company, have a 50,000-lot 3-way spread trade in its options? After all, the stock is only trading around $1 per share. It looks like this could be a cheap put spread collar for someone who owns a lot of the stock. Conversely, it could be a way to collect premium if NKLA stays in a range. Either way, it starts to become more apparent once you dig into the trade details. 

