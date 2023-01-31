Trade of the Week: MFIN

Medallion Financial (MFIN) is a credit services company that made its name through taxi medallion financing in New York City. It has since diversified its businesses as ride sharing has become mainstream, and the stock has done well so far in 2023. However, a large trader or fund bought thousands of March 5 puts last week. This could be a hedge or it could be a speculative bet that the stock is headed lower.

If you’re not doing this in your portfolio right now…

You could be missing out on $5,900 per month in retirement.

I’m not referring to some new dividend strategy…

And this does NOT involve forex or anything complicated or risky like that.

But this “Recession-proof” strategy can generate up to $5,900 per month… in up markets… down markets… and anything in between.

Click here to learn how to collect up to $5,900/month.