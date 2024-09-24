Trade of the Week: JPM

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

The stock price has steadily risen this year, for the most part, with the shares up over 20% so far. In the meantime, volatility remains elevated enough to make covered calls potentially attractive.

We are looking at JPM because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, JPMO, that could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.

