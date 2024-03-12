Trade of the Week: IONQ

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on quantum computing company IonQ (IONQ). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. IONQ put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings.

The share price dropped after earnings, but remained above our strike price, and we were able to let our puts expire without too much stress.

Those who sold the 10 puts made roughly 2.8% on the trade in just about two days. 

Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist

As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:

1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).

2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.

3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.

Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research