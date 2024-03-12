Trade of the Week: IONQ

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on quantum computing company IonQ (IONQ).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. IONQ put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings.
The share price dropped after earnings, but remained above our strike price, and we were able to let our puts expire without too much stress.
Those who sold the 10 puts made roughly 2.8% on the trade in just about two days.
Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist
As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:
1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).
2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.
3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.
