Trade of the Week: GDX

Gold & Silver, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Gold miners have been popular this year among investors, but they can be even more interesting when covered calls or cash secured puts are involved. This past week, some sold January 2023 puts on VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), a $16 billion gold miners fund.

GDX doesn’t pay much of a dividend, so using a covered call or cash secured put can be a great way to increase yield. The roughly 2-year puts sold on GDX will produce an estimated 4% in extra yield per year with essentially less risk than holding the shares themselves.

FREE DOWNLOAD: “How to Turn Every Month Into a $500 Payday with Options”

As soon as you get your free copy you can use it to trade options and earn $500/month.

Don’t waste any more time... if you want to trade options for more income, everything you need is right here.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.