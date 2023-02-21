Trade of the Week: FSLY

Software company Fastly (FSLY) had a rough 2022, but things are looking up for the company so far in 2023. Analysts have recently upgraded the stock, which also posted better than expected earnings last week. At least one trader believes the positive momentum may continue. The trader purchased a 10,000-lot call spread tied to stock that expires in June. This bullish trade will hit maximum gain if the stock climbs to $25 per share over the next few months.

