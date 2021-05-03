Trade of the Week: FB

It’s earnings season, so you know there’s going to be plenty of options activity. Last week, we saw blowout earnings from Facebook (FB), which is up to 3.5 billion users worldwide across its varies products. FB posted way better revenue and earnings than expected. A trader is attempting to profit from the good news using covered calls that expire in July. The position gives the trader the chance to participate in quite a bit of upside in the stock, while also producing a yield of near 1% over the three months.

