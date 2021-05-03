Trade of the Week: FB

Options, Social Media, Videos
by Jay Soloff

It’s earnings season, so you know there’s going to be plenty of options activity. Last week, we saw blowout earnings from Facebook (FB), which is up to 3.5 billion users worldwide across its varies products. FB posted way better revenue and earnings than expected. A trader is attempting to profit from the good news using covered calls that expire in July. The position gives the trader the chance to participate in quite a bit of upside in the stock, while also producing a yield of near 1% over the three months.

Recently closed a 116% winner after 2 days

If you could double your money, would you do it? I recently recommended a trade on BB that shot up 116% in just two days. I’ve got another trade open right now that looks promising.Click here.

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.