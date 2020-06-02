Trade of the Week: Costco

After earnings last week, there was quite a bit of options action in Costco (COST). With the pandemic in full swing, COST has performed better than many retail stocks due to the nature of its business. That is, bulk buying is exactly what people were looking for during a prolonged period of being stuck at home.

While the company posted impressive sales overall, they also had higher than expected costs due to the pandemic. As such, options activity was a mix between bullish and bearish trades – although at least one large trade looked to be extremely bullish through next January.