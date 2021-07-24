Trade of the Week: CCL

by Jay Soloff

This past week, there was 3x the Carnival (CCL) normal options volume, the cruise line giant. Cruise line stocks have been very active during the pandemic, but CCL got a big boost last week when it announced that it would be ramping up capacity through the end of the year.

What’s more, the company is replacing its expensive debt with a more reasonable bond offering. 72% of the action in CCL options was in calls, which is generally a bullish signal, although it’s not a surprise given the positive news on the stock.

