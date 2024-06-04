Trade of the Week: BILI

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on Chinese online video company, Bilibili (BILI).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
BILI put premiums were elevated at the time due to upcoming earnings. The share price dipped a bit more than we expected, and we got out for a small loss.
However, many subscribers decided to hold onto the shares that were assigned and turn the trade into a covered call, which has been quite effective and profitable in this case.
