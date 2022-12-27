Trade of the Week: ARKK

While it’s been a rough year for the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), a large options trade may suggest a brighter 2023. A strategist purchased what appears to be a 30,000-lot of covered calls on ARK that expire in February. The covered calls allow for over 10% upside potential in share appreciation before capping out, while also providing over 3.5% return from call premium. Overall, it’s a moderately bullish trade on a stock that’s been hit very hard in recent months.

