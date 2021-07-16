Trade of the Week: AAPL

Apple (AAPL) traded a massive amount of options last week as the stock climbed to all-time highs. AAPL options trade on average 1.4 million a day, which is already a huge number. However, on one day last week, nearly 3.4 million options contracts traded. 78% of the contracts were calls and that tends to be a bullish signal.

There were several large trades that looked like covered calls. Even though a covered call strategy involves selling calls, it is typically considered a bullish position, especially when the calls are sold out of the money.