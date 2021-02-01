Trade of The Week: AAL

Options, Short Squeeze, Videos
by Jay Soloff

American Airlines (AAL) saw plenty of options action last week, along with several other stocks that have been heavily shorted. Airlines have struggled with the ongoing pandemic so they’ve attracted plenty of short-sellers.

However, traders have been targeted these down and out stocks for heavy out-of-the-money call buying in an effort to squeeze the stock higher. AAL also had earnings out last week. In this case, there was at least one very large call block that traded which could be in anticipation of a much higher stock price by March expiration.

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.