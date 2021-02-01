Trade of The Week: AAL

American Airlines (AAL) saw plenty of options action last week, along with several other stocks that have been heavily shorted. Airlines have struggled with the ongoing pandemic so they’ve attracted plenty of short-sellers.
However, traders have been targeted these down and out stocks for heavy out-of-the-money call buying in an effort to squeeze the stock higher. AAL also had earnings out last week. In this case, there was at least one very large call block that traded which could be in anticipation of a much higher stock price by March expiration.
“In for $311...out [in under a week] for $3,157!”
Mark emailed me that testimonial recently. He took extra cash lying around his house and turned it into potentially covering all his bills this month. I’m showing beginner options traders like yourself how to do this every month.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...