This stock tends to do well the last half of December

Trend in the indexes are still up…

Trend in many growth stocks is down…

So we want to look for opportunities that are better matching the index trend pointing up.

Right now, I’m looking at a trade that tends to do very well in December.

Th stock has been consolidating for a few months and set to move as we go into Christmas.

I have a weekly video I shoot every week where I share these types of plays.

I’m sharing this one with you now…and it’s 100% free.

No purchase required.

I share the stock in a quick 3 minute video.

Take a look.