This #1 Chart Will Determine If Your Portfolio Stays in the Black in July

Bonds, Options, Videos
by Serge Berger

The 10-year bond chart may be the most important chart to watch in the entire stock market right now.

Why?

In this video, I’m going to breakdown what stocks could do the rest of July and through August.

If we see bonds breakout, I’ll tell you what I expect stocks to do in the meantime.

Volatility in the markets is picking up, so this is a very important video to watch right now.

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Author: Serge Berger