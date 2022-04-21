The US and Global Stock Market Is On A Cliff

It’s my job to look for market opportunities anywhere I can find them.
Even if that includes looking beyond the United States stock market.
And I’m looking at stocks across the globe… and the opportunities are slim.
Very slim.
I just shot this 3 minute video from my office… and it’s pretty worrisome.
Not in the sense we will see some major stock market crash.
But that stock returns in 2022 could be 0%… or (likely) negative.
In today’s free weekly video, take a look at what’s going on around the globe in 3 minutes.
You’ll be surprised what you see (including the similarities).
Take a look at how close stocks are to a cliff.
Discover the one trade to replace your income for life
There’s a new way to make fast money in the markets without day trading options or stocks. It’s actually possible to generate thousands of dollars in as little as 11 days.