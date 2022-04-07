The Drug Trade of 2022

Biotech, S&P 500
by Serge Berger

There is multi, multi, multi-billions of dollars earmarked by the drug companies.

Why?

They want to acquire up-and-coming competitors and those with valuable patents they can exploit.

For about 7 years, the drug industry has drastically underperformed the S&P 500.

However, look over my shoulder and see how this narrative could change very soon.

Every week, I send out weekly FREE tips just like this.

And, in this case, there’s a pretty obvious long-term trade that could be made once bio companies turn bullish again.

I recorded this FREE 5 minute video to share this #1 drug trade.

Discover the one trade to replace your income for life

There’s a new way to make fast money in the markets without day trading options or stocks. It’s actually possible to generate thousands of dollars in as little as 11 days.

Take a look how..

 

Author: Serge BergerEvery 11 days, there is an opportunity in the market to collect 8-10% returns. Ex-investment banker and 20-year options trader, Serge Berger shows you how inside 11-Day Trader. Serge uses technical analysis to dig up stocks that are set to make a big move. Once he finds them, he places a special 11-day trade to capture gains while lowering risk. The goal is to win up to 82% of the time.