The American Dollar could crash the global economy

The Euro-to-Dollar just hit a 20-year low the last few weeks.

The Dollar (DXY) has broken out of a 7-year consolidation period and moving higher.

And, as this happens, things will start breaking.

We’re already seeing the cracks in Europe with their economy tanking fast.

In my free video this week (I do this every week), I’ll share more about this important update.

You need to understand the Dollar and how important it is to the global economy.