Swing Trade Open For Airlines

Oil, Options, Videos
by Serge Berger

Airline stocks haven’t moved much in a few months.

They were mega-popular during the March 2020 drop as many cratered 50-70%.

In 2021, they’ve traded a bit choppy.

But, I’m looking at one airline that could be ready to run in the short-term.

Oil prices used to be a big deal for airlines… but that correlation has started breaking apart.

I found an opportunity with one particular airline that has a potential 10% move in the short-term.

Take a look at the potential trade here.

Author: Serge Berger