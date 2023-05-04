Restaurants Are Packed! Is The Recession Fake News? 

I’ve seen two hour waits at some of the best spots near me.

Full restaurants don’t sound bearish, yet, you likely also keep seeing bearish news (like the recent First Republic Bank collapse).

What’s going on?

I looked at the recent earnings report for Dominos… the pizza company. Pizza orders gives you a great glimpse into the mind of the average consumer.

Inside, I was actually surprised at what I learned about the current consumer habits.

Let me share my findings in a quick 3 minute video on the next page. See if you agree or not.

I release free videos like this every Thursday.