REITs Are Set for Another Stellar Month

November was an excellent month for the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 gained 9.1% in the month, compared to losing 5% over the previous two months. I was especially pleased to see the real estate sector (read: REITs) near the top of the sector performance chart.

And more is coming. Let me show you…

The real estate sector had the second-highest return for the month, just 0.32% less than the technology sector. Here are the returns for November for the Select Sector SPDR ETFs:

REIT performance had suffered since early 2022 when the Fed started increasing interest rates. REIT values decreased for the 18 months that the Fed kept raising interest rates. The Fed announced hopefully the last rate increase at the end of July this year.

Real estate stocks continued to decline, with the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (XLRE) bottoming out in late October. REIT investors especially welcomed the November REIT rally.

However, the higher quality REITs I recommend in my newsletter services started to recover in early October. Here are a couple of examples.

Since early October, Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) has been up over 20%, with about half that gain coming in November.

Over the same period, Simon Property Group (SPG) gained more than 25%.

It is not too late to get into REITs and participate in coming gains. SPG was a $170 stock two years ago, and it now trades for about $130. Two years ago, ARE was $100 per share higher than the current $120.

These REITs also pay attractive and growing dividends. Investments in high-quality REITs should pay off handsomely over the next few years.