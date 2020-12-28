Trade of the Week: Pfizer

Options, vaccine, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Pfizer (PFE) has been a hot stock this year as it is the first company to get a Covid-19 vaccine to the market. While a vaccine isn’t going to make or break a pharmaceutical giant like PFE, it certainly isn’t going to hurt the bottom line either.

PFE stock has had a decent year so far, although the share price has dropped recently. At least one trader thinks the stock may bounce back by mid-January. This person or fund purchased covered calls to express that opinion. Covered calls allow for some upside potential while providing an additional yield while holding the shares.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.