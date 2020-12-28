Trade of the Week: Pfizer

Pfizer (PFE) has been a hot stock this year as it is the first company to get a Covid-19 vaccine to the market. While a vaccine isn’t going to make or break a pharmaceutical giant like PFE, it certainly isn’t going to hurt the bottom line either.

PFE stock has had a decent year so far, although the share price has dropped recently. At least one trader thinks the stock may bounce back by mid-January. This person or fund purchased covered calls to express that opinion. Covered calls allow for some upside potential while providing an additional yield while holding the shares.