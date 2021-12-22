Omicron Could Push Up Pfizer’s Share Price By 10% in The Short Term

Most of us are exhausted from pandemic news.

Unfortunately, it’s not over just yet.

All as the number of Omicron cases nearly doubled over the last few days.

In fact, reports CNBC: “The omicron variant is raging across the world as the winter holiday season approaches. The strain has been found through testing in 43 out of 50 U.S. states and around 90 countries, and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.”

Even Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health, says the U.S. could see about a million infections a day. It’s news none of us really want to hear, especially with airport travel expected to more than double from the same season a year ago, according to the Transportation Security Administration, as reported by CNN.

Pfizer Could be One of the Biggest Winners

None of us know when the pandemic will go away.

However, what we do know is that as long as the virus sticks around, one of the top potential winners could be Pfizer (PFE). That’s especially true, as MarketWatch says, because: “Research shows only Pfizer/Moderna vaccines with booster stop omicron.”

In addition, according to a Pfizer presentation, it’s well-positioned to continue to be a clear market leader,” calling its vaccine, “a large long-term sustainable business.” The company also noted based on contracts signed as of November, it has already contracted $31 billion for 1.9 billion doses for 2022.

Fueling further upside, Pfizer will provide the European Union with more than 200 million additional doses in 2022. That’s in addition to an initial delivery of 450 million doses also slated by 2022 delivery.Again, until the pandemic fades, one of the top winners could continue to be Pfizer. At a current price of $61, we wouldn’t be shocked to see the vaccine stock challenge $70, especially if the pandemic situation escalates again.