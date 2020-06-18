MRNA Stock Price Jumps On Finalizing FDA Phase 3 Study for Coronavirus Vaccine﻿

Over the last week, shares of Moderna Inc.(MRNA) jumped from a low of $46.13 to $64.34, and could accelerate higher. All after MRNA has advanced late-stage development of its coronavirus vaccine. Better, it just finalized the Phase 3 study protocol based on feedback from U.S. FDA.

The randomized, 1:1 placebo-controlled trial is expected to include approximately 30,000 participants enrolled in the U.S. and is expected to be conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Plus, MRNA has completed manufacture of vaccine required to start the Phase 3 study, and expects dosing in the Phase 3 study to begin in July.

According to the company, “With the Phase 3 dose being finalized at 100 μg, the Company remains on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021 from the Company’s internal U.S. manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Lonza.”

Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC) gapped from a low of $107.94 to $123.15 this week on hopes for a potential infrastructure program.

President Trump may be preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal. According to CNBC, reports say, “a preliminary version being prepared would set aside the majority of the money for traditional infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges, though funds would also be reserved for 5G wireless infrastructure and rural broadband.”

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

“Second wave” coronavirus fears could send us all back indoors. We’re already seeing an explosion of new cases and hospitalizations in China, for example in addition to Alaska, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, and Utah. Even Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego even just admitted, “We opened too much too early and so our hospitals are really struggling.”

As a result, we could see even more demand for telehealth, which is great news for stocks such as Teladoc Health. All with hospitals, federal, and state governments around the world supporting telehealth programs to cut back on in-person meetings.

As of this writing, Ian Cooper does not have a position in shares of MRNA, VMC, or TDOC.